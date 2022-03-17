GALLERY: Readers' selfies from St Patrick's Day Parades across Kildare

See a selection of selfies from readers at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Newbridge today.
Send us your photos from St Patrick's Day celebrations.
Email editor@leinsterleader.ie or WhatsApp 085 7479938.
Don't forget to include your names and where you're from!
We'll be posting Kildare St Patrick's Day photos online all weekend, so watch this space!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.