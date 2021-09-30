PHOTOS: Lots of fun on raceday at the Curragh Racecourse

Some of the faces from last weekend's racing at the Curragh Racecourse.
Next race meeting is Community Day at the Curragh October 10th.
Lots of entertainment for local families and community to enjoy at The Curragh.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.