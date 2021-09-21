WOW! Gallery of stunning street art around Newbridge

PHOTOS BY MARTIN CONNELLY
Dramatic street murals in Newbridge have been stunning locals and visitors in recent days.
Artists involved include Paul Woods, Holly Pereira who was assisted by Chloe Winders and Gabriela Joyce and Solus Street Art.
The initiative has been supported by Sheena Malone, Culture Night Co-Ordinator, Cllr Chris Pender of the Social Democrats, Stephen Connelly, June Fest Director and Elaine Donnelly, Kildare Arts Service.
Locations of the art include Eyre Street, Military Road and George’s Lane.
