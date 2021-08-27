PHOTOS: Racing action continues at Curragh this evening

The Curragh Racecourse this evening features the Paddy Power Irish Cambridgeshire Premier Handicap as well as Heider Family Stables Round Tower Stakes Group 3, Flame of Tara Stakes Group 3, and the Snow Fairy Stakes Group 3.
The races will take place as the final meeting in the Curragh August Festival of Racing.
This race meeting is now SOLD OUT.
There will be no walk up tickets available on the day. All tickets must be purchased before the raceday to comply with the Covid Code of Conduct.
