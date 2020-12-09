GALLERY: Stunning photographs from Athy Photographic Society Calendar

Santa Launches the Athy Photographic Society’s 2021 Calendar

While having a quick look around in the Athy area, Santa dropped in to see the members of the Athy Photographic Society.

Keeping social distancing in mind he launched the Athy Photographic Society’s 2021 Calendar

Santa complimented the members of the APS on their photographic skills and stated he was very impressed with the images displayed in the calendar and said it would make a lovely present for friends and family both at home and in far off distant

places.

While the APS 2021 calendar highlights some aspects of Athy and the surrounding area, it also highlights the creativity and photographic skills of the photographers.

Sincere thanks and appreciation was extended to the business community that sponsored pages in the Calendar. The APS Calendar may be purchased in selected local shops.

The members of the APS would like to wish everyone a very happy and safe Christmas.