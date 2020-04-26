PICTURES: Kildare kids' messages to their grandparents during the Covid-19 lockdown

Missing our Nanny Bridie so much and cannot wait to see her. Love, Oisin Moore, age 6, Rathangan

This is Shay Moore from Prosperous in Kildare. He's so excited for cuddles with his Granny and Grandad Emily and Peter and his Godparents Cian and Caoimhe

For Phil Archbold in Ballymore Eustace. Dear Granny, I miss you lots and looking forward to lots of cuddles soon. Love, Tadgh

Happy Easter, Nannie and Papa (Kathleen and John Molloy, Straffan) from Fionn, Sean and Caoilfhionn on the Central Coast, NSW, Australia. We love you lots

Eoin, Rory and Saoirse Collins from Prosperous would love to wish their Nanny Helen Noonan from Kilcock a very Happy Easter. They love her and are missing her very much but are really looking forward to all the great times ahead when the lockdown is over.

Ella Wall in Athlone wants to say hi to Granny and Grandad (Paddy and Frances Kenny) in Newbridge

Lisa and Jayden Farrell from Kilcullen: We would like to give our message to great grandparents Noreen and Noel Farrell in Newbridge. We love you and miss you loads. See you soon xx

Gavin Taylor and Katie Connolly from Carbury want to say hi to their grandparents who they miss loads. Hi nanny Celine and grandad Jack Pender in Enfield, Co Meath and hi nanny Ber and grandad Noel in Carbury. Stay safe, see you soon

Hello to Nanny and Grandad Mc and Nanny Veronica and Grandad Jim in Newbridge from Mia. Miss you all. Happy Easter. See you soon. Xx

To John and Máire Murphy in Cherry Grove, Naas. The grandkids and big kids are missing you lots and looking forward to a big reunion when we are all safe… Lots of love, Stephen, Níosa, Adam and Rebecca

To nanny Mary, grandad Christy and great nanny Lily in Clane. We miss and love you all so much. We are staying home to keep you safe. Can't wait to see you all again soon. Love Oisin, Grace, Lilyanna, baby Mark and Defur