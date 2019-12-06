'From Malt to Vault' exhibition officially launches in Ardclough

European Commissioner Phil Hogan performed the official opening of the ‘Malt to Vault‘ Arthur’s Grave interpretative centre at Ardclough in north Kildare today, December 6, 2019.

From Malt to Vault celebrates the amazing life and times of Arthur Guinness, founder of the world famous brewery in 1759, who was born in the locality and returned to be buried in the historic cemetery with a view on nearby Oughterard Hill.

From Malt to Vault features video footage of the locality, storyboards on three themes:

Portrait of a Brewer as a young man

Graveyard with the best view in Ireland, Oughterard

Brewing in Irish life (and how Arthur changed the game).

Commissioner Hogan said: “It is fantastic to see Ireland’s most iconic brand brought home to the rural community where the Guinness story began. This exhibition highlights the ambition and many achievements of Arthur Guinness as a trader, entrepreneur and employer.

“It is a source of great pride that the Guinness brand was built with the malting barley from the rich alluvial plains of the Liffey basin. And, of course, the connection with the farmers of Kildare is as strong today as it was in the 1750s.

“The Arthur’s Grave Centre is a tremendous tourist experience, a hidden treasure located just a few kilometres off the N7. I would encourage anyone to pay a visit, and I wish success to all involved in this great venture.”

John Griffin, Chair of Ardclough Village Centre committee said “Ardclough, a vibrant and active community, is very proud of its history and its connections with perhaps the most famous Irishman of all. The graveyard of Oughterard is lovingly tended by local volunteers and we are delighted to welcome visitors from near and far to share our story.

"With this new centre, we can now looking forward to sharing our story more proactively. The centre was made possible by the generous grant aid we received through Kildare County council under the Department of Community and Rural Development ‘s Town and Village Renewal Scheme and the hard work of the Ardclough community".

He concluded: "This is a great day, the fruits of a strong volunteer spirit and complex support network from local and national bodies, experiential and community based tourism at its best.”