PICTURES: Virgo's Hair Studio celebrates 20 years in business with stylish party

It’s no understatement to observe that Yvonne Gordon is passionate about her work.

The Coill Dubh native has spent her entire working life — starting as a teenager working on Saturdays — in the hairdressing industry.

The proprietor of the Virgo’s Hair Studio at Cherrywood, Brockagh, near Coill Dubh is celebrating twenty years in her own business.

Yvonne began working in Cotter’s hair salon and later worked at Steiners, the well-known UK hairdressing chain. Later she worked at King’s, operators of hair salons in central Melbourne, Australia. In all, Yvonne has some 30 years experience.

“I’ve worked in the trade all my life, starting in Cotters as a 14 or 15 year old. I’d come home for a holiday from Australia in 1999 when the prospect of starting a salon in Kilcock (Mill Lane) materialised. The opportunity came my way and I took a chance and the business has grown and grown since then.”

The salon has a strong regular clientele and is adding to the client list all the time and some customers followed when she moved from Kilcock. Its services include colouring, upstyles, cuts and highlights.

More recently Yvonne has been joined at the spacious premises by beautician Aisling McCabe, whose talents have been utilised on television programmes aired on RTE and TV3. She attends on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Aisling is a make up artist, specialising in bridal make up. She has spent two decades in the industry, worked at the cosmetic counters in Brown Thomas and Boots and is also a nail technician.

The appeal of this arrangement is that if offers a one stop shop for women attending special occasions like a wedding, a debs or an important family occasion and this saves time. And there is ample (and free) car parking space.

Apart from hairdressing and the beauty expertise offered at Virgo’s, the salon is home to the definitive friendly atmosphere. And both women are upskilling all the time in their respective areas of expertise, embracing developments and advancements.

People love going to Virgo’s because they know they can expect a high standard of service and the salon uses Revlon colours and products, among the more prestigious names in the business. Virgo’s has a special offer of €5 off all Tints and Beauty treatments until October 31.

Virgo's held a special party for clients and friends on Friday night, October 4, at which celebrity make up artist Ken Boylan was the guest of honour. Pictures of party by Aishling Conway.

