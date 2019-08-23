PHOTOS: Take a sneak peak behind the doors of the amazing Old School House in Ardclough

This beautiful old-world period residence that is The Old School House, was built in 1810 and lovingly restored in recent years.

Auctioneers, Coonan Property explain the property extends to 189sq.mtrs (2034sq.ft) and is set on 0.32 acres with mature gardens to the rear.

"Period features are in abundance in this classically restored period residence. The uniqueness of this location is conveyed by the peaceful waters of the Grand Canal gently rippling-by the front door. The property is located close to the village of Ardclough and within close proximity to the Cliff at Lyons and the K Club in Straffan," said Coonans.

"The property has great connectivity and is close to both the N7 & M4 Motorways and Hazelhatch Train Station, but still in an idyllic country setting."

The property was lovingly restored in 2006 by the current owners.

“Built in 1810 by Lord Cloncurry, this old school was intended for the children of the growing workforce involved in the building of the Grand Canal. It was built in the classic two storey style, one classroom over another, accessible by two external doors at the gable.”

This property is on the market with a guide price of €700,000. For further details, call Edward Cummins, Property House, Main Street, Maynooth on 01 628 6128.