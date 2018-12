Morgan Lalor, with Bill, Michael, and Patrick Clear, pictured at the Naas Goal Mile 2018, Christmas Day, Tuesday, December 25

Conor Gormley and ‘Po’, with Jim Sheridan, and ‘Buddy’, Naas Goal Mile, 2018.

Béibhinn, Ciaran, and Ruan Gormley, and pet dog ‘Laddy’

Adam and Sarah O’Connell and pet dog ’Mac’, Aisling Wyer, John McGee, Francis Hayden

Cian and Óisín Bonner and Óisín Lynch

Derek Lynch, Eoin Begley, Joanna Lynch and HelenaBegley with kids, Óisín Lynch, Katie, Chloe and Alanna Begley

Deirdre Hurley, Emma Watson, Aisling Gallagher

Ruth and Jamie Lawlor, with Ita and Adam Laffan

Majella O’Donoghue with her daughters, Gail and Niamh

Kevin Singleton

Niamh Arthur, with Conor, Nigel and Fiona Jarrett

Grace Kelleghan with Dan and Aislinn Aherne

O’Sullivan family, Darren and Julia with kids Caitlin and Matthew

Con Cronin and Helen Dennehy

Emer, Fiona, Clodagh, and Aoife Keane

Annmarie Reilly, Raymond Quinn, Janet Ryan, Callum O’Brien, and (front), young Jared Quinn