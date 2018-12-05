PHOTOS: Kildare students win entrance awards for high achievement at Trinity College
Recognition
Students from all over Kildare were recently honoured with Entrance Awards for High Achievement at Trinity College, Dublin. 438 first year students received the special prize on November 19. Students who achieved the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school, with 500 points or more in the Leaving Certificate, including bonus points for Maths, received these awards. Pictures:Paul Sharp/SHARPPIX
