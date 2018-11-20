PHOTO GALLERY: St Brigid's rehearsals for ‘Robin Hood and The Sherwood Hoodies’ in Kildare town

It has been a busy few weeks for the fifth and sixth class pupils of St Brigid's national school in Kildare town as they prepare for their Christmas production 'Robin Hood and The Sherwood Hoodies' which is on in the CMWS hall from Thursday at 7.30 pm.

The talented pupils will be staging an exciting, colourful fun-filled musical in the CMWS Hall, Thursday 22, Friday 23, and a matinee and evening show on Saturday 25 November.

This musical is especially adapted for primary school children and is called Robin and the Sherwood Hoodies.

The show times are 7.30 pm each evening and the matinee on the Saturday is 3pm.

The musical features over 60 children from fifth and sixth class. Rehearsals have been taking place since early September.

The Directors of the show are both teachers from the school, Ms Jane Boyle and Mr Colin Neill, who have years of experi ence working in local productions of musicals shows. Numerous teachers are involved in the singing, dancing, costumes, props and stage design and background work. All busy bees. The school ran a poster competition during October and the overall winner was Ian Talcon from sixth class. His design is being used for the advertisements around Kildare Town on the programme.

The show comes from the writer of Pirates Of The Curry Bean which was the school's last musical and promises to deliver a toe-tickling tale of tights, fights and footlights.



Tickets are now on sale from the School Offices Kildare Heritage Centre and Aras Bhríde in Kildare Town. Adults €10 and children €5.