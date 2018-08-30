Take a sneak peak behind the doors of one of Kildare's most glamorous houses that is due to go under the hammer

This magnificent Kildare contemporary residence is up for auction on Tuesday September 25 at 3pm in The Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth.

Illan House, Castledillon Lane, Straffan is set on 2.34 acres but there is an option to buy 10 acres or 31 acres.

Coonan Property Agents point out this home is located in a very private setting.

"Illan House, built in 2000, was constructed and maintained to the absolute highest standards by its caring owners. The house which is superbly laid out provides for spacious and bright living accommodation all designed around a full height feature central hallway with a beautifully crafted curved staircase as its dominant feature," said the agent.

"Accommodation includes five bedrooms with three en-suites and a main bathroom, large dining room, sitting room, kitchen, sun-room and orangery as well as a utility room. Outside the house is accessed via a set of iron gates and stone piers with a private drive through landscaped gardens to the house."

The gardens, which are meticulously maintained, include ponds, fruit trees. garden arch, feature Dolmen as well as putting green and a bunker.

There is also an elevated “Breeze House” with seating and tables set amidst the gardens and extensive shrubbery. The house has been maintained to a very high level and it sits on gardens of approximately 2.34 acres.

Further information and the price is available on request from Brian O Sullivan of Byrne & O’Sullivan Solicitors on 046 973 1130 or by contacting Coonan Property on 01 6286128.