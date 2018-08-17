PHOTO GALLERY: Grand opening of Monread Fare in Naas

There was a huge turnout for the Monread Fare, Food Stop Half Price Open Day in Naas yesterday.

There were half price promotions on all fresh food produced in store and discounts at Chopped, Spar Deli, The Chicken Guys, Papa John's, Insomnia, French Pastries and Boston Donuts.

Customers flocked to the new business with lots of family entertainment including face painting, baloon modeling, and much more.

Photographer Tony Keane popped along to capture all the action.