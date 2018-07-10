PHOTO GALLERY: BrewDog hosts Kildare party with a difference at Weston aerodrome

There was a party with a difference in North Kildare last weekend, as the BrewDog Cinematic Circus took place at Weston Airport on Saturday.

The Scottish craft brewing company hosted an outdoor screening of cult movie The Shining, and a performance from Britain’s Got Talent performers Circus of Horrors.

Music was provided by Mullingar’s Fallen Lights, plus Stray Melody, who were scouted while busking on Grafton Street.

The crowds also enjoyed artisan food stalls, plus craft beer from YellowBelly from Wexford, Wicklow Wolf, Kildare Brewing and Stone Barrell from Dublin.

SEE ALSO: Allen Parish bids farewell to popular local priest