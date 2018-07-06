PHOTO GALLERY: Renault's 'Road to Naas' sports panel event at Joe Mallon Motors in Naas

Renault Ireland brought the 'Road to Naas' Sports Panel Event to Joe Mallon Motors in Naas last night. Guest panelists included Andrew McLoughlin, Dermot Earley, Padraig Clancy, Dessie Dolan, Anthony Mallon, Mick Galwey, Mark Ó Sé, and Maurice Deegan. Photographer Tony Keane went along to capture all the action.