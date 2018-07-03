PHOTO GALLERY: Irish Derby Day at the Curragh

PHOTOS: Tony Keane and Conor Healy

Over 15,000 racegoers attended the Irish Derby’s three days of racing in the Curragh last weekend.

Six thousand people attended the 11th Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, which took place at the Curragh Racecourse, on Saturday June 30 amid glorious sunshine.

The festival, which is sponsored Dubai Duty Free was a great success, filled with fantastic racing, fashion and fun.

As the Curragh Racecourse is still undergoing a major redevelopment, the crowds were smaller than normal.

“We had a great Derby with excellent feedback and the weather was fantastic,” said manager Evan Arkwright.

“We had about 15,000 people attending over the three days with around 6,000 on Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby. We can’t compare Derby attendance figures as the redevelopment is still under way. It is now all about the build up for next year when the redevelopment will be finished.”

Brothers Joseph and Donnacha O’Brien combined for an historic Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby success when Latrobe came out on top of a terrific finish.

Meanwhile the Best Dressed Lady Competition which also took place on Saturday, was won by Regina Horan from Malahide.

The fashion judges Breeda McLoughlin, wife of the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Colm McLoughlin, together with her fellow judges Bairbre Power and Nina Carberry were impressed with Regina’s, light summer red dress by fashion label ‘ Self Portrait’, her Miu Miu clutch and boater style hat.

She won a luxury trip to Dubai for two including flights and accommodation in the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel a €1,000 Dubai Duty Free shopping voucher and two nights at The K Club in Straffan.