Seated (from left) Athy Municipal District Local Hero Award winners, George Robinson, Leish Burke; Cllr. Ivan Keatley, Cathaoirleach, Athy Municipal District; Rita Horan and Mary O’Sullivan; with (standing from left) Fiona O’Loughlin TD; Joe Boland, Athy Municipal District Manager Kildare Co. Co.;Cllr. Mark Wall; Kildare Mayor Martin Miley; Martin Heydon TD; Cllr. Aoife Breslin; and Patricia Berry Kildare Co. Co. Athy District;