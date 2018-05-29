PHOTO GALLERY: Marvelous weekend for Kildare at Community Games national finals

What a fantastic weekend for Kildare at the Aldi Community Games National Festival which was held in University Limerick.

Kildare had 210 competitors from 22 areas competing in over 80 competitions. Kildare took home six gold, three silver, six bronze and seven fourth place medals. This year was the first year Kildare had a debating team competing and to come away with a bronze medal was a great achievement.

St Conleths, Newbridge had a very busy weekend in the Talent Competitions taking home an impressive three gold, one silver, one bronze and three fouth place medals.

"Great thanks has to be given to all County Managers over the weekend who volunteered to help the county we are very lucky in Kildare to have such brilliant volunteers and Team managers who put in tremendous hours all year to help the children reach these great heights," said Kildare Community Games.

The medal winners were:

Gold: Indoor Soccer boys u13 from St Brigids Newbridge;

Culture Corner, St Conleths Newbridge

Choir u13, St Conleths Newbridge;

Solo Music U16, Jake Carrick, St Conleths Newbridge;

Art Girls U12, Ella Cullen – Kilcullen;

Art Boys U14, Ross McHale Milltown.

Silver medal winners:

Mini Rugby, Kilcullen;

Comedy Sketch U16, Kill/Johnstown;

Group Singing: u12, St Conleth's Newbridge.

Bronze: Debating, Straffan Ardclough;

U13 Boys Basketball, Kill/Johnstown;

Art Girls u8, Grace McGauran, Celbridge North;

Gymnastics u13 girls, Moya O’Byrne, Suncroft Curragh;

Gymnastics u11 boys, Matt Spollen, St Conleths Newbridge;

Solo Singing u12, Ruby Maher, St Conleths Newbridge.

Fourth place medals:

U11 mixed Basketball, Kilcock;

Group Singing u16, St Conleths Newbridge;

Swim medley relay u16 boys, St Brigids Newbridge;

Freestyle u16 Boys, Matthew Walsh-Hussey, Clane Rathcoffey;

Gymnastics girls u9, Mia Degriek – Celbridge South;

Solo Dance u12, Olivia Hyland, St Conleths Newbridge;

Solo Dance u16, Ellen Dowse, St Conleths Newbridge

