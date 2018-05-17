PHOTO GALLERY: €40,000 in Croí Laigheann community grants handed out at Clane presentation night

The €40,000 Croí Laighean Community Fund presentation evening took place last Tuesday, May 15 in the Westgrove Hotel in Clane.

Brian Manning, Chairman of Croí Laighean Credit Union welcomed representatives from the clubs and associations. Brian commented that "Croí Laighean Credit Union has always supported and invested in the community. Too often, the work of volunteers goes unnoticed and I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate everyone here tonight for their continued work in the community and I hope our funding helps with your efforts."

The Community Fund was first introduced in 2016 and has proved a very popular and worthy fund for supporting local clubs, associations and organisations who play a vital part in their respective communities.

This year, over 140 Community Fund applications were received from clubs and organisations across the Common Bond. Representatives from each of the organisations were invited to the presentation evening and were awarded funding ranging from €200 to €1,000.

