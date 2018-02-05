PHOTO GALLERY: Game for Sophia, Kildare Legends v Nurney Legends

'A Game for Sophia' fundraiser took place on Saturday, February 3 last.

There was a huge turnout to see Kildare GAA Legends take on Nurney Legends, to raise money for Sophia Conway's tumour treatment abroad.

Former stars such as Dermot Earley, Anthony Rainbow, Ollie Lyons and Emmet Bolton took part in the match.

Great to tog out again with some of these Kildare legends in the game for Sophia last Saturday in Nurney GAA. A great day for all and brilliant cause. You can still donate by the following link. https://t.co/CmpY6HF7Vz pic.twitter.com/fl502XXa6M — Emmet Bolton (@EmmetBolton) February 5, 2018

Sophia and parents Martin and Michelle landed in Essen, Germany on January 29.

PICTURES: Tony Keane