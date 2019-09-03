PICTURES: Revellers blasted for leaving Electric Picnic site like a dump

One Electric Picnic performer has described the litter aftermath of the festival as "heartbreaking."

The performer left the site on Monday after most revellers had made their way home after the epic festival in Stradbally.

"We were pleasantly surprised by the number of changes that stallholders made in terms of ecological and biodegradable solutions to packaging," they said.

"I hoped there would be a shift in the attitudes of the attendees as well, but it seems not."

"We left the performers' campsite after tidying up our own plot and crossed the lane to start the long walk to the bus through the other campsites and what is left is heartbreaking."

"I just wanted to share this with you and hope that an appeal to change will make a difference, even if it's too late for this picnic. There's always next year."

The picture was taken at lunchtime on Monday and show hundreds of tents left behind as well as chairs and piles of rubbish.

However the Electric Picnic organisers say there has been a 'wonderful improvement' this year in the number of people taking their tents with them after the Laois festival.

This year, Electric Picnic festival director Melvin Benn urged Picnickers to take their tents home and organisers have thanked festival-goers for the significant improvement on last year.

There were 8,000 pre-pitched campers in the Pink Moon campsite that all get reused and 1,500 in the Bring Your Own Everything (BYOE) campsite, where there was a record 100% of tents taken home with zero waste left behind.

An Electric Picnic spokesperson thanked everyone who took their tents home.

"We also estimate that 30% more tents have been taken home from other campsites too, which while it’s not 100% yet, it’s a wonderful improvement.

"100 Field Agents of Change volunteers were in the campsites, helping festival goers pack up their tents and providing encouragement whilst educating them on how to be a zero-waste festival-goer and the impacts of climate change. Thank you to everyone who took their tents home and all the volunteers who helped to make this happen.

"The recycling champions who kept their camps spotlessly clean and used the Nifty Bin recycling stations took home merch bundles and were in with the chance to win tickets for next. VIP upgrades were also given out during the weekend.

"Massive thanks to all those that are journeying with us," organisers said.

