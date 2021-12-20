GALLERY: Kildare town estate celebrates with multicultural Christmas event

Young and old celebrated in festive fashion at the recent Dunmurray Rise, Kildare, afternoon Christmas event.

Festivities were organised by the newly-reformed residents’ association, which aims to unite the old and new parts of the estate. Santa arrived on a horse and carriage and a show was performed by the estate’s children. Residents of different nationalities also shared their Christmas traditions.

Event coordinators Kathy McGovern and Linda Carroll said they would like to thank everyone who helped out on the day - Ger Carroll for all his hard work, Kate Malone for helping with tea and coffee, Jim Barry for his help.

"We want to give a special mention to Owen Fagan, who was invaluable in making the day one the children will always remember. He made sure Santa arrived in style on Bambi and also provided us with music for the day.

"The children would not have been able to perform without all of the hard work from our youth officer Jade McGovern, she was amazing on the day. And a special mention to Liam Cosgrove, who brought some magic to the day."

They also thanked the following businesses for their sponsorship:

Ciaran and Tanya, Agape: hot chocolates and treats; Paul McLoughlin, M&C Joinery: Covid screen; Cathal, Tesco: selection boxes and refreshments; John, Centra: selection boxes; Dee, Forget Me Not Flowers: beautiful foliage for our grotto; Lydia, Lydia's Alterations: Decorations and Kit Harhan, Flanagan Harhen: tables and oil cloths.

"A special thank you has to go to Suzanne Doyle for all of her help, for always being available to us, and for invaluable advice and assistance. Finally thank you to Carmel Cashin and Kildare County Council for sponsoring the event."

PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY