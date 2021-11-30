GALLERY: Santa Truck arrives in Naas, Co Kildare

Excited crowds turned out as The Santa Truck to arrive into Naas last Sunday. The famous festive truck did a lap of Kildare, delighting children in Prosperous, Clane, Sallins and Athy.
PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
