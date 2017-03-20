VIDEO: Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing John's welcome home parade in Moone, Kildare

There was a huge turnout in Moone village on Sunday evening to welcome home local trainer Jessica Harrington and Cheltenham Gold Cup-conquering Sizing John.

Harrington's three Festival winners, including Supasundae and paraded through the village in front of a huge turnout. Jockey Robbie Power, who rode all three horses to victory last week, was also present.

Video: Tony Keane

