VIDEO: Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing John's welcome home parade in Moone, Kildare
Huge turnout to greet trainer Jessica Harrington and jockey Robbie Power
There was a huge turnout in Moone village on Sunday evening to welcome home local trainer Jessica Harrington and Cheltenham Gold Cup-conquering Sizing John.
Harrington's three Festival winners, including Supasundae and paraded through the village in front of a huge turnout. Jockey Robbie Power, who rode all three horses to victory last week, was also present.
Video: Tony Keane
Read more: Homecoming Parade in Moone for Kildare's Gold Cup winner
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on