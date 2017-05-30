WATCH: Kildare footballers wish photographer Adrian Melia well in his battle against cancer

Heart warming message

Niamh O'Donoghue

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

Email:

niamh.odonoghue@leinsterleader.ie

The Kildare senior football team posted a heart warming message on Kildare photographer, Adrian Melia's Facebook page yesterday wishing him well over the coming months in his battle against cancer.

The team said he had been a familiar face at all the games throughout the years and the players wanted to show him their support. 

