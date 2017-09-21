Watch: Kilkenny hurling legend Jackie Tyrrell meets and greets fans

Nine time All-Ireland hurling champion, Jackie Tyrrell, was signing copies of his new book for fans at the National Ploughing Championship this week.

Kilkenny fans and indeed hurling enthusiasts from all over the country lined up to meet the legend of the game.

Tyrrell works for Avonmore and was interviewed in the Glanbia stand.

His book, The Warrior's Code, is an honest recollection of his hugely successful hurling career and is currently a bestseller.

