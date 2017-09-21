Conditions underfoot have improved dramatically for day three of National Ploughing Championships

Conditions underfoot have drastically improved since yesterday at the National Ploughing Championships.

It is a fresher and colder morning for the third and final day of the huge event in Screggan, Co. Offaly.

While flooded and mucky areas remain closed off today, the conditions are much more manageable.

The crowds are pouring in since 8am for their day at the ploughing.

It is expected to be a mostly dry day with some rain coming much later in the afternoon.

Tractor loads of mulch are being delivered around to different stalls that have experienced bad flooding so they can continue trading.

Back-up car parks are in use today after many were destroyed in the rain yesterday.

It is a much brighter and dryer day at the ploughing today!

