WATCH: Kildare team compete in Junior Hunt Cup at Ploughing 2017

Kildare were winners in the early rounds of the Junior Hunt Chase at this year's National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore on Wednesday.

The Kildare Black team prevailed over Laois in the video above, not least due to the performance of their second leg rider Luke O'Neill.

Luke can be seen in the clip above cruising to victory.

The hunt chase sees teams of two compete together in relay over a course of small jumps.

The conditions on Wednesday left the course heavy and tough going for the young competitors.

