Kildare drumming circle bringing life to a wet day at the National Ploughing Championships

David Day from Athy Co. Kildare is bringing energy to a wet day at the ploughing championships.

Children, teenagers and adults alike are moving to the beat of African drums welcoming people into the marquee for The Department of Foreign Affairs.

David, founder of Jabba Jabba Jembe Percussion Workshops, has studied African and World Drumming for over 20 years.

The sounds of the drums can be heard far and wide coming from the marquee.