WATCH: A demonstration of a blacksmith's bellow at Ploughing 2017

There is so much to see and experience at the National Ploughing Championships from the ultra modern to some very old school demonstrations.

Here a blacksmith is seen using a bellows to fan the flames. The bellows is used in several processes, such as iron smelting and welding. The bellows are used to deliver additional air to the fuel, raising the rate of combustion and therefore the heat output.

It takes incredible skill and fitness to do this job.

