The ATM queue at the Ploughing Championships is getting longer by the minute!
If you need to bring cash, it might be an idea to get it in your pocket before you set off for the National Ploughing Championships
There is at least a 30 minute wait in queues to the ATM at the ploughing championships.
The queue is constantly growing so have cash on you if you are heading to the ploughing this week to save yourself the hassle!
Keep up with the latest from the Ploughing Championships here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on