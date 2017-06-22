WATCH: Kildare TD Fiona O'Loughlin demands publication of Millfield report in Dail

Kildare South TD, Fiona O'Loughlin (FF) last night urged the Government to publish the long awaited report into a Newbridge fire, which gutted six homes.

"Six houses in Millfield Manor, Newbridge were destroyed by fire on 31 March 2015 due to inadequate enforcement of building standards and regulations," she said.

"I appealed to the Minister to release the report which will allow the residents of Millfield Manor to move forward. These residents still live with the fear that their houses are unsafe."

The matter was also raised by Cllr Joanne Pender (Ind) at yesterday's Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting. She had previously asked Dep Claire Daly to raise the matter. On foot of Cllr Pender's motion, the council agreed to write to the Department of Housing to ask for the release of the report.

READ MORE: Call for Kildare's Millfield fire report to be released by the Government

Cllr Mark Lynch (SF) has also highlighted the delay in publishing the report. He previously asked Dep Eoin O Broin to question the delay in the Dail.

In response, the deputy was told; "The independent fire safety expert has completed his review and a report on the matter has been received by my Department.

"The report remains under consideration pending clarification of a number of issues at which point it is intended that the arrangements necessary for publication will be made."