WATCH: Prince Charles inspects Irish army helicopter at Curragh during Kildare royal visit

Prince Charles was in good form when he visited the Curragh Camp as part of today's royal visit to Kildare.

Wearing a grey suit and pale pink tie, the Prince flew into the Curragh at around 4.30pm before making his way on foot from the landing area to the UN Training School Ireland.

As he touched down he was welcomed by Brigadier General Joe Mulligan General Officer Commanding (GOC), Defence Forces Training Centre; and Colonel Tony Cudmore, Commandant of the Military College.

Outside the red brick training school, he was greeted by Minister with responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe; Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, Chief of Staff, Irish Defence Forces; Colonel Max Walker, Defence Attaché, British Embassy Dublin and Lt. Colonel Robert Corbett, School Commandant, UN Training School, Ireland.

Prince Charles making his way into the UN Training School Ireland at the Curragh Camp

He made his way inside where he signed the distinguished visitor's book in the hallway. The Prince was introduced to senior staff and students, including civilian, Irish and British military personnel. He also received a briefing on the Cooperation and Working Together (CAWT) course.

The Prince was then invited to view the Air Corps Emergency Helicopter at Pearse Square where Commandant Jarlath Heneghan and Sergeant David Hennessy gave a short presentation on the various equipment on board.

He seemed laid back and relaxed, but very interested in the aircraft and asked several questions.

He then made his way to a special reception at the Officer’s Mess before departing Kildare.

The whirlwind visit lasted about an hour and roads were closed down in the vicinity as gardai and military personnel manned the surrounding area.

There was tight security around the Curragh all afternoon during the visit of the Prince and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duchess spent the afternoon at the Irish National Stud while the Prince visited the UN Training School, viewed an Air Force emergency helicopter and attended a reception in the Officer's Mess.

The British royal couple spent this morning in Kilkenny, and will spend tomorrow in Dublin.

Comdt Jarleth Heneghan and Sgt David Hennessy brief HRH Prince of Wales on aeromedical capabilities of H135 Curragh Camp