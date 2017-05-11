WATCH: Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, meets Invincible Spirit at Kildare's National Stud

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall spent this afternoon at the Irish National Stud as part of her visit, with Prince Charles, to Kildare.

While the Prince visited the Curragh Camp, the Duchess was greeted at the Irish National Stud by local politicians and dignitaries.

She was presented with an Irish Birch tree by Matt Dempsey, chairman of the Irish National Stud.

She also met retired champion racehorse Invincible Spirit who stands at the stud.

She also met some local politicians, including Fianna Fáil Deputy for Kildare South, Fiona O'Loughlin.

The Duchess of Cornwall meets one of the Irish racing legends at the National Stud. Photo: Tony Keane

Camilla is presented with an Irish Birch tree by John Osborne, outgoing CEO, and Matt Dempsey, chairman of the Irish National Stud. Photo: Tony Keane

