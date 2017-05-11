WATCH: Prince Charles arrives at the Curragh Camp for start of royal visit to Kildare

The visit of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to Kildare is underway.

Prince Charles has arrived at the UN Training School at the Curragh Camp, where he was greeted by Defence Forces officials. He is due to visit the school before attending a reception at the Officers Mess.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall is at the Irish National Stud, where she will also visit the Japanese Gardens.

The Duchess of Cornwall arrives at the Irish National Stud this afternoon

WATCH: Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, meets Invincible Spirit at Kildare's National Stud