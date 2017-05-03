WATCH: More stunning video of Kildare from the air - as you've rarely seen it before!

He's done it again! Newbridge man Paul Brereton has created another stunning video of Kildare landmarks seen from the air.

Paul's first video, which went live in March, drew thousands of views on the Leinster Leader website and YouTube.

In his latest drone footage, he shows off Newbridge town, Kildare Village, Killashee, Kildare Cathedral and tower, Punchestown Racecourse, Whitewater shopping Centre, Newbridge College, the Curragh Plains and Kilcullen at their very best.

The sun-dappled Kildare landscape is bound to bring a few tears to Lilywhite eyes.

Paul is by trade a fourth-generation straw thatcher. He and his father John have worked on projects such as repairing the thatched house on Main Street in Prosperous. He is also working on a science outreach programme for primary and secondary schools.

He has been using the drone, a DJI Mavic Pro, for eight months, and he hopes to use it to do weddings, site engineering surveys, and home site portrays in my spare time. To get in contact with him, email Findpaulb@gmail.com.

"As a member of the droning community we take flying very seriously and ensure all safety measures are taken, and we try our best to be responsible," he said.

"I love Kildare and I really think we have bigger tourist potential. As a thatcher, I've seen so many original mud walled thatched houses fall. These precious gems are tourist magnets."

Newbridge Town Hall from the air

A view over the roof of Whitewater SC