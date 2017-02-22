WATCH: 'Horrendous' amount of rubbish dumped in Kilcullen

This was the scene on the Carlow side of Kilcullen recently.

Bags of refuse were abandoned by the roadside against hedging and wooden fencing at the border of a field.

Resident Gordon Hempenstall contacted the Leader to highlight the extent of refuse left behind by people.

“I live about two miles away and it was horrendous sight. I've no idea what the cost will be to clean up the site but I'd estimate it'd be a few thousand euro. Many of the bags had burst open. There was evidence of some items having been burned and a couch and cooker were among the visible items."

Video: Tony Keane