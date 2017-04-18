WATCH: Naas musician's video features nostalgic pics and film clips of Kingsfurze Avenue

Residents of the Kingsfurze Avenue estate in Naas chipped in old photographs and snippets of home videos to help create a special music video.

Naas musician Hally, who lives in the area, has just released his song 'Kingsfurze Avenue', and the video features scenes of growing up in the area from the last half century. First Holy Communions, parties, open air masses and field days, and ordinary scenes of Naas life can be seen in the clip, which is sure to be of interest to anyone who grew up in the area.

The song itself is a tribute to growing up in the area. It has been released as part of Hally's 'Peeling Onions' project, which will see him releasing 52 songs over the course of 2017.

READ MORE: Naas' Hally returns to the stage

Hally will be performing live on Friday, July 14, at 8pm in Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, for the album launch of Peeling Onions Vol 2.

The Naas native, whose real name is Ronan James O’Halloran, returned to the live stage last year after nearly a decade's break from performing. During that time, when he worked primarily as a producer for other musicians, he amassed a collection of unreleased songs, which form the basis of the Peeling Onions project.

Hally