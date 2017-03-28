WATCH: Drones capture previously unseen footage of Curragh racecourse demolition

The Curragh racecourse is just three months into the €65m redevelopment project and huge progress is being made.

The racecourse posted a video on March 24 on its website giving members of the public a sneak peak behind the scenes of the demolitian works and interviews with former jockey, Johnny Murtagh and Curragh Chief Executive, Derek McGrath.

They have assured members of the public the temporary facilities will be in place for the first race meeting of the year on May 13. The short video gives a glimpse of the ongoing work, which is due to be completed by Christmas 2018 in time for racing in March 2019.