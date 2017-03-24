WATCH: Newbridge woman living with cancer creates thank you video for Daffodil Day

A Newbridge mum diagnosed with cancer over 10 years ago has created a heartwarming video to say 'thank you' to the Irish Cancer Society this Daffodil Day.

Brenda Drumm-Tobin was diagnosed with myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in the bone marrow, a decade ago last January.

There is no cure for the condition, with which some 220 people in Ireland are diagnosed every year. Brenda had a stem cell transplant shortly after her diagnosis and "it's holding steady", she said. "I've got 10 years out of that transplant."

The cancer will make a return one day, says Brenda, but there has been significant advances in drugs and treatment even in the time since her diagnosis.

Brenda made the video, which contains stills of family photos accompanied by hopeful messages, "just to give a lift to people who may be fighting cancer", she said.

She said she was lucky to have the support of the Irish Cancer Society during her treatment, and acknowledged their behind the scenes work both in research and in supporting cancer patients.

When first diagnosed, Brenda was worried that she would not see her son and daughter grow up. Emma, now 19, is in college and Cathal, 12, has started secondary school. Their mum's video focuses on adventures and everyday scenes from family life over the last 10 years which she thought, at the start of her journey, she might not get to experience.

Daffodil Day, which takes place across the country today, Friday, March 24, is an annual fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society. See www.cancer.ie to donate.

Brenda Drumm-Tobin in a still from her video

Brenda's children Emma and Cathal