WATCH: Kildare from the air as you've never seen it before!

Video: Paul Brereton/Youtube

An amazing video of County Kildare landmarks, with footage shot from the air, was posted online on Friday last.

Paul Brereton uploaded this gorgeous video to YouTube, which features Kildare town, Newbridge, the Curragh, Kilcullen, Allen, the National Stud, the Japanese gardens, Donnellys Hollow, Pollardstown Fen, Curragh Racecourse, towers at the Hill of Allen and old Kilcullen, and much more.

The four minute and 20 second video, which is set to Ed Sheeran's 'Castle On The Hill' shows the Lilywhite county looking only gorgeous!

The Curragh, featured in a still from the video

Kildare's Round Tower