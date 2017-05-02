POLL: Should motoring fines be linked to your income?

The Road Safety Authority is reportedly considering a proposal to link speeding and other motoring fines to the offender's income.

So the more you earn, the more you will pay if you break the speed limit, don't have your NCT or skip paying your parking ticket.

Finland is among the countries with such a system, where the wealthier pay a heftier slice of their income for breaking the law.

So what do you think? Should motoring fines be linked to your income?