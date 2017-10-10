POLL: What are you most concerned about in Budget 2018?
Have your say!
File photo
A rise in the price of fags
A rise in the price of the pint
Childcare
Reduction in prescription charges
Increase in social welfare payments
Pension payments
Stamp duty
More social housing
Mortgage interest relief
Help to buy scheme
USC cuts
Minimum wage levels
Environmental measure such as cycle paths and electric cars
Hospital waiting lists
The sugar tax
The recruitment of more gardai and teachers
The Fair Deal scheme
The details of Budget 2017 are about to be revealed in the Dáil.
What are you most concerned about?
READ MORE: WHAT'S IN BUDGET 2018 FOR KILDARE PEOPLE?
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on