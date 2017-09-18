VOTE NOW: The top pharmacies in Kildare as nominated by you

SHORTLISTS

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

VOTE NOW: The top pharmacies in Kildare as nominated by you

Bergins, Newbridge

Ryan's, Rathangan

Moores, Athy

Hickey's, Newbridge

 Kinsella's, Celbridge

Marrons, Clane

Walsh's, Celbridge

Clancys, Clane

Maddens, Athy

Monread, Naas

Vista, Naas

Mangans, Newbridge

Popular, Naas Life Leixlip

Life, Leixlip

 Feericks, Leixlip

Fadden's, Clane

Connolly's, Kildare Town

A and A, Athy

Whelan's, Kildare Town

McGreals, Newbridge

Hughes, Clane 

Moorefield, Newbridge

McCormack's, Maynooth

Blakes, Prosperous 

Berneys, Kilcullen

Callagys, Kilcock 

McHughs, Kildare Town

Cosgroves, Newbridge

Burkes, Naas

 Daly's, Naas 

Young's, Newbridge 

Llyods, Newbridge

David Murphy, Sallins

For this week's poll, we asked readers who their best reliable local pharmacy in Kildare is.

People nominated in their hundreds, for top customer service and great in-store bargains.

Now we want you to vote for your favourite, to crown the best pharmacy in Kildare!

The most nominated pharmacies are listed above!

Don't forget to share and tag!!

Voting closes Sunday at midnight, winner will be announced on Monday, September 25.