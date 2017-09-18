VOTE NOW: The top pharmacies in Kildare as nominated by you
SHORTLISTS
Ryan's, Rathangan
Moores, Athy
Hickey's, Newbridge
Kinsella's, Celbridge
Marrons, Clane
Walsh's, Celbridge
Clancys, Clane
Maddens, Athy
Monread, Naas
Vista, Naas
Mangans, Newbridge
Popular, Naas Life Leixlip
Life, Leixlip
Feericks, Leixlip
Fadden's, Clane
Connolly's, Kildare Town
A and A, Athy
Whelan's, Kildare Town
McGreals, Newbridge
Hughes, Clane
Moorefield, Newbridge
McCormack's, Maynooth
Blakes, Prosperous
Berneys, Kilcullen
Callagys, Kilcock
McHughs, Kildare Town
Cosgroves, Newbridge
Burkes, Naas
Daly's, Naas
Young's, Newbridge
Llyods, Newbridge
David Murphy, Sallins
For this week's poll, we asked readers who their best reliable local pharmacy in Kildare is.
People nominated in their hundreds, for top customer service and great in-store bargains.
Now we want you to vote for your favourite, to crown the best pharmacy in Kildare!
The most nominated pharmacies are listed above!
Don't forget to share and tag!!
Voting closes Sunday at midnight, winner will be announced on Monday, September 25.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on