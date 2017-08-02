POLL
VOTE: Which of these is the best place to stay for a night away in Kildare?
HAVE YOUR SAY!
Carton House
The Old House, Kill
The Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge
Lord Edward, Kildare
The Cliff at Lyons, Celbridge
Lawlors, Naas
Carton House Hotel, Maynooth
Kilashee, Naas
K Club, Straffan
The Westgrove, Naas
Clonard Court, Athy
The Town House Hotel, Naas
Martinstown House, the Curragh
The Osprey, Naas
We’re on the hunt to find out where the best spot for a good night away is in Kildare.
Whether it be a romantic getaway, or a short break with the kids, here are the top spots that were nominated by readers on our Facebook page..
Which is your favourite?
VOTE now!! Don't forget to share and spread the word :)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on