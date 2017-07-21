VOTE: Your nominations for the best place for a coffee in Kildare

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

POLL: Where is the best place to get a cup of coffee in Kildare?

Convent Tea Rooms, McAuley Place

PS Coffee Roasters, Naas

Mini Mocha, Newbridge Train Station

Shonda Market Café, Glenroyal Hotel

Urban Kitchen, Naas

Salamander Coffee House, Newbridge

The Soda Bread Shop, Naas

Ubh, Newbridge

River Café, Kilcullen

Hoky Poky, Newbridge

VDA, Naas

Duck and Cup, Naas

Insomnia, Monasterevin

The Bay Tree, Athy

Creed Coffee, Celbridge

The Brewery Coffee House, Maynooth

Swans on the Green, Naas

Leonidas, Monread

Costa Coffee, Kildare

Cafe Continental, Newbridge

Agapé, Kildare Town

The AnTea-que Coffee Shop, Clane

Yum Yums, Naas

Book and Cup, Naas

Victoria Tea Rooms, Straffan

Dora Mays, Newbridge

Mill Cafe, Maynooth

The Pot and Pantry, Clane

Newbridge Silverware

The nominations for the best place to get a cup of coffee in Kildare are in..

29 places have been shortlisted.

VOTE VOTE VOTE for your favourite now!

Don't forget to like, share and tag friends.

Voting lines will close Monday at midnight.

SEE ALSO: Where is the best place to get a cup of coffee in Kildare?