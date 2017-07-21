VOTE: Your nominations for the best place for a coffee in Kildare
VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE
Convent Tea Rooms, McAuley Place
PS Coffee Roasters, Naas
Mini Mocha, Newbridge Train Station
Shonda Market Café, Glenroyal Hotel
Urban Kitchen, Naas
Salamander Coffee House, Newbridge
The Soda Bread Shop, Naas
Ubh, Newbridge
River Café, Kilcullen
Hoky Poky, Newbridge
VDA, Naas
Duck and Cup, Naas
Insomnia, Monasterevin
The Bay Tree, Athy
Creed Coffee, Celbridge
The Brewery Coffee House, Maynooth
Swans on the Green, Naas
Leonidas, Monread
Costa Coffee, Kildare
Cafe Continental, Newbridge
Agapé, Kildare Town
The AnTea-que Coffee Shop, Clane
Yum Yums, Naas
Book and Cup, Naas
Victoria Tea Rooms, Straffan
Dora Mays, Newbridge
Mill Cafe, Maynooth
The Pot and Pantry, Clane
Newbridge Silverware
The nominations for the best place to get a cup of coffee in Kildare are in..
29 places have been shortlisted.
VOTE VOTE VOTE for your favourite now!
Don't forget to like, share and tag friends.
Voting lines will close Monday at midnight.
SEE ALSO: Where is the best place to get a cup of coffee in Kildare?
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on