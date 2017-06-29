#BestofKildare

VOTE: The top places to eat out in Kildare have been shortlisted

Sarah Peppard

Reporter:

Sarah Peppard

Email:

sarah.peppard@leinsterleader.ie

Hartes, Kildare Town

Dowlings, Prosperous

The Ballymore Inn

Trax, Naas

All Seasons, Newbridge

O'Neills Bar and Steakhouse, Maynooth

Cunninghams Bar, Kildare Town

The Hanged Man, Milltown

Bridgewater, Sallins

RustiC, Naas

Murphys, Leixlip

Judge Roy Beans, Newbridge

Monread, Naas

Silken Thomas, Kildare Town

Darchini, Rathangan

Dew Drop Inn, Milltown

Butt Mullins, Naas

Two Cooks, Sallins

Agape, Kildare

The Candid Walnut, Naas

For our fourth readers poll we asked Leinster Leader readers where the best place to eat out in Kildare is.

Just under 200 nominations were made and we've shortlisted the most common.

We'll then pick the top five in order to crown our winner!

Voting ends at midnight on Sunday, July 2.

