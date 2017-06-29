#BestofKildare
VOTE: The top places to eat out in Kildare have been shortlisted
HAVE YOUR SAY!
Hartes, Kildare Town
Dowlings, Prosperous
The Ballymore Inn
Trax, Naas
All Seasons, Newbridge
O'Neills Bar and Steakhouse, Maynooth
Cunninghams Bar, Kildare Town
The Hanged Man, Milltown
Bridgewater, Sallins
RustiC, Naas
Murphys, Leixlip
Judge Roy Beans, Newbridge
Monread, Naas
Silken Thomas, Kildare Town
Darchini, Rathangan
Dew Drop Inn, Milltown
Butt Mullins, Naas
Two Cooks, Sallins
Agape, Kildare
The Candid Walnut, Naas
For our fourth readers poll we asked Leinster Leader readers where the best place to eat out in Kildare is.
Just under 200 nominations were made and we've shortlisted the most common.
We'll then pick the top five in order to crown our winner!
Voting ends at midnight on Sunday, July 2.
LIKE, VOTE AND DON'T FORGET TO SHARE AND TAG YOU FAVOURITE!
