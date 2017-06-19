POLL: Vote for where to get the best pint of Guinness in Kildare
Best of the Black Stuff!
Doyles, Castledermot
Con Cummins, Newbridge
Breretons, Athy
Roches, Donadea
Brennans of Old Kilcullen
Paddy Murphys, Ballymore Eustace
Flanagans Mill, Sallins
Dowlings, Prosperous
Fletchers, Naas
The Village Inn, Celbridge
Murphys, Leixlip
Gregory's Tavern, Kilcock
Harp Bar, Kildare Town
McCormacks Bar, Naas
Johnsons Bar, Newbridge
The Old House, Kill
On June 12 last, we asked readers where to find the best pint of the black stuff in the Lilywhite county.
SEE ALSO: Where can you get the best pint of Guinness in Kildare?
We've narrowed down our Facebook search to the most popular spots.
Now's your chance to vote!
Voting ends Sunday June 25 at 11:00pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on