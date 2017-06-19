POLL: Vote for where to get the best pint of Guinness in Kildare

Best of the Black Stuff!

Where can you get the best pint of Guinness in Kildare?

Doyles, Castledermot

Con Cummins, Newbridge

Breretons, Athy

Roches, Donadea

Brennans of Old Kilcullen

Paddy Murphys, Ballymore Eustace

Flanagans Mill, Sallins

Dowlings, Prosperous

Fletchers, Naas

The Village Inn, Celbridge

Murphys, Leixlip

Gregory's Tavern, Kilcock

Harp Bar, Kildare Town

McCormacks Bar, Naas

Johnsons Bar, Newbridge

The Old House, Kill

On June 12 last, we asked readers where to find the best pint of the black stuff in the Lilywhite county.

We've narrowed down our Facebook search to the most popular spots.

Now's your chance to vote!

Voting ends Sunday June 25 at 11:00pm.