POLL: Who will claim the Kildare Senior Football Championship title for 2017?

Ahead of the opening round of the 2017 Kildare Club Senior Football Championship this weekend, we're asking readers who do you think will claim this years silverware?

Clane currently hold the most titles (17), but haven't won a Senior Championship since 1997.

Defending champions Sarsfields are seeking 3-in-a-row, who will stop them in their tracks?

Timeline of winners over the last ten years:

2007 - Moorefield

2008 - Celbridge

2009 - St. Laurences

2010 - Moorefield

2011 - Athy

2012 - Sarsfields

2013 - Moorefield

2014 - Moorefield

2015 - Sarsfields

2016 - Sarsfields