POLL: Who will claim the Kildare Senior Football Championship title for 2017?
First round begins this weekend
Kildare SFC kicks off this weekend
Athy
Celbridge
St. Laurences
Carbury
Confey
Naas
Round Towers
Clane
Johnstownbridge
Sarsfields
Leixlip
Castledermot
Allenwood
Moorefield
Eadestown
Maynooth
Ahead of the opening round of the 2017 Kildare Club Senior Football Championship this weekend, we're asking readers who do you think will claim this years silverware?
Clane currently hold the most titles (17), but haven't won a Senior Championship since 1997.
Defending champions Sarsfields are seeking 3-in-a-row, who will stop them in their tracks?
Timeline of winners over the last ten years:
2007 - Moorefield
2008 - Celbridge
2009 - St. Laurences
2010 - Moorefield
2011 - Athy
2012 - Sarsfields
2013 - Moorefield
2014 - Moorefield
2015 - Sarsfields
2016 - Sarsfields
